Allen said Thursday that he's tending to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder but intends to play Sunday at Green Bay, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Allen missed some time in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Lions due to a shoulder injury, but the only intel noted in its wake was a quote from coach Brandon Staley on Monday that the wide receiver was "day-to-day," per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. With the diagnosis seemingly clarified, Allen noted Thursday, "I'll be out there again," regarding his availability for Week 11. He also was seen adjusting medical tape and pressure plate on his left shoulder at the same time, which so far has contained him to one limited session (Thursday) this week. As a result, Allen seems like a decent bet to enter the weekend with a designation, which will be confirmed, one way or another, when the Chargers post their final injury report Friday.