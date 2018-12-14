Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with hip pointer
Allen suffered a hip pointer during Thursday's win over the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, Allen's hip issue doesn't entail any structural damage and is not viewed as a long-term issue. His status for the team's Dec. 22 game against the Ravens will need to be monitored, but the Chargers' current short week gives their top wideout some extra healing time in advance of Week 16 preparations.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Status not updated•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Questionable with hip injury•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies another touchdown•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Biggest performance this season•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Three straight weeks with touchdown•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Scores for second straight week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15