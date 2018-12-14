Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with hip pointer

Allen suffered a hip pointer during Thursday's win over the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Allen's hip issue doesn't entail any structural damage and is not viewed as a long-term issue. His status for the team's Dec. 22 game against the Ravens will need to be monitored, but the Chargers' current short week gives their top wideout some extra healing time in advance of Week 16 preparations.

More News
Our Latest Stories