Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with knee injury
Allen was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Allen wasn't spotted on the field ahead of practice, so the injury offers an explanation for why he was absent. He was subbed out at a few different points during the second half of Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams, ultimately handling his lowest snap share (77 percent) of the young season. With nothing to suggest the injury is severe, Allen could put himself on track for the Week 4 game against the 49ers with a return to practice in any capacity Thursday.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not spotted at practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Muted performance in loss•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Nabs six passes Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leads Chargers in receiving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...