Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with knee injury

Allen was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Allen wasn't spotted on the field ahead of practice, so the injury offers an explanation for why he was absent. He was subbed out at a few different points during the second half of Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams, ultimately handling his lowest snap share (77 percent) of the young season. With nothing to suggest the injury is severe, Allen could put himself on track for the Week 4 game against the 49ers with a return to practice in any capacity Thursday.

