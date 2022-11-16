Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) participated in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
When asked if he thinks he'll be able to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, Allen -- who last suited up in Week 7 -- replied "I hope." In any case, the practice participation of the team's top two wideouts offers hope that one or both players could return to action in Week 11, which would be a nice boost for the 5-4 Chargers in advance of their key divisional contest.