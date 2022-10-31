Allen (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Allen returned to action in Week 7 for the first time since the season opener, but he didn't play in the second half after feeling like he couldn't accelerate off his injured leg. It was assumed the Chargers' Week 8 bye would provide further rest and rehab for the star wideout, but it appears he's still not 100 percent yet. His absence Monday isn't overly concerning, but if he remains sidelined from practice later in the week, it's very possible Allen misses his sixth game of the season in Week 9.
