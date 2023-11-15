Allen (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, coach Brandon Staley said that he's hopeful Allen will be able to play in Sunday's 1:00 ET contest against the Packers. If, however, the Chargers' leading receiver is out or limited this weekend, Quentin Johnston, Jalen Guyton and possibly Derius Davis would figure to see added pass-catching opportunities in Week 11.
