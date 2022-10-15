Allen (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Broncos.

Allen himself said it was unlikely he'd play Monday and instead turned his attention to getting prepared for the Seahawks in Week 7. DeAndre Carter has seen a significant snaps uptick in recent weeks with Allen sidelined, but it hasn't translated into many opportunities. Joshua Palmer could be the biggest beneficiary as the team's primary slot target against a Broncos defense that has been vulnerable at times against the aforementioned position.