Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dropped touchdown overshadows return

Allen (hamstring) caught seven of his 10 targets for 53 yards in the 17-16 win Sunday over the Bears.

While head coach Anthony Lynn suggested the team would limit Allen's workload were he able to play Sunday, that quickly proved not to be the case, as the 27-year-old saw three of the first five pass attempts of the game. Allen's numbers were fairly pedestrian considering the Bears' increasing focus on covering underneath routes, but the two-time Pro Bowler likely should have a touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter on an excellent deep pass, only for the sure-handed receiver to simply drop it, setting up what would be a 42-yard missed field goal. Allen figures to be in a better spot come next week when he faces a Packers' defense that has proven to be susceptible to the pass in recent weeks.