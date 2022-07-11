Allen told CBS 8 San Diego that he expects the Chargers offense to continue growing in Year 2 under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

The Bolts offense finished top five in points, yards and DVOA in Lombardi's first season, with QB Justin Herbert ranking second among QBs in both pass attempts (672) and yards (5,014). While Mike Williams rode the wave early in the season (and later signed a big extension this offseason), it was Allen who ultimately led the team in catches and targets again. The 30-year-old was one of the most consistent performers in the NFL the past five seasons, averaging 16-18 PPR points per game each year while missing only three games total in that stretch. Allen, Williams and Austin Ekeler will continue to serve as Herbert's top targets in an uptempo, pass-first offense, though it is possible offseason improvements on defense lead to a somewhat more balanced team this year.