Chargers' Keenan Allen: Expected to be okay

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that he expects Allen (back) to be fine.

Allen was carted off the field in the closing stages of Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs, failing to reach 100 yards for the first time since Week 10. It seems the cart may have been a precaution, though Lynn stopped short of saying that Allen will return for Sunday's road game against the Jets. The Chargers' injury reports will bear close watching this week, as Hunter Henry (kidney) is also in danger of missing time. Should Allen end up sitting, Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams would be in line for added playing time while Tyrell Williams would figure to see an uptick in targets.