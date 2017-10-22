Chargers' Keenan Allen: Expected to play Sunday

Allen (shoulder) will play Sunday against Denver, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After being added to the Chargers' injury report as a limited practice participant Thursday, Allen was unable to practice Friday. While this report is encouraging, he's still listed as questionable on the official injury report and fantasy owners will want to check his status before the 4:25 pm ET kickoff.

