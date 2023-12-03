Allen (quadricep) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen is officially listed as questionable due to a quad issue, but after playing through a lingering shoulder injury over the past two games, the wideout looks like he'll once again be able to suit up despite tending to another health concern. The veteran wideout is the lynchpin of Los Angeles' passing game, making his availability a key factor for Justin Herbert's fantasy prospects. Official word on Allen's status will arrive when the Chargers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.