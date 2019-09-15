Chargers' Keenan Allen: Falls just shy of 100 yards

Allen gathered in eight of 15 passes for 98 yards during Sunday's 13-10 loss at Detroit.

Allen dominated the attention of Philip Rivers, more than doubling the next Charger (Austin Ekeler - 6) in terms of targets. Granted, Allen was helped by an absent Hunter Henry (knee) and a limited Mike Williams, who was active but contained to just five looks himself. Still, only two of Allen's catches went for more than 15 yards while nearly half of his targets fell incomplete, with one intercepted by Lions cornerback Darius Slay to ice the game with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Moving forward, Allen should continue to be Rivers' favorite pass catcher by a long shot due to the injuries littering the Chargers' receiving corps.