Allen recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Allen managed only two performances of at least 100 yards in 2022, though it took him only the second game of 2023 to reach the mark. His longest gain of the day went for 42 yards, and he tallied scores from eight and 12 yards away. Allen has an impressive 19 targets across two games to begin the campaign and has shown an early connection with Justin Hebert this season.