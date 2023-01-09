Allen secured eight of 11 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Allen paced the Chargers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while doubling up his season touchdown total with scoring grabs of 14 and three yards, the second coming off the arm of backup Chase Daniel. Allen's already-elevated importance to L.A.'s passing attack will bump up another notch if the back injury Mike Williams exited Sunday's contest with limits or sidelines him for next weekend's wild-card road matchup against the Jaguars.