Chargers' Keenan Allen: Finishes with 18 yards

Allen caught four of six targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Clearly a focal point of the defense, Allen didn't record a single catch longer than 10 yards on the day. That is in line with many of the other Chargers players' outputs, as Philip Rivers finished averaging just 4.4 yards per attempt without any plays longer than 20 yards. Albeit in a tricky matchup, this effort was likely even more disappointing than his five-catch, 48-yard performance against the lowly Dolphins a week ago. Still, his track record speaks for itself and he could be a bounce-back candidate for next Sunday's home matchup against the Steelers.