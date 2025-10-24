Allen brought in four of five targets for 44 yards in the Chargers' 37-10 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsden posted a combined 11-165-2 line, which rendered Allen a clear tertiary component of the air attack on the night. Nevertheless, the veteran receiver continued to offer serviceable real-world and fantasy production -- all of his receptions Thursday resulted in first downs -- and he extended his season-opening streak of games with at least four receptions to eight contests overall. Allen will take a 48-479-4 line on 70 targets into a Week 9 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 2.