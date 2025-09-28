Allen caught five of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.

The veteran wideout failed to haul in at least 60 yards for the first time this season and saw his TD streak end at three games, but Allen still racked up at least five receptions for the fourth straight week to begin his reunion with the Chargers. He'll take a 24-231-3 line on 35 targets into Week 5's clash with a vulnerable Commanders secondary.