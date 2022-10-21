Allen (hamstring/questionable) is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The report suggests that Allen has "high hopes right now" about a possible return to action Sunday, but it appears as though a final determination on his Week 7 status won't arrive until game day, ahead of the Chargers' 4:25 ET kickoff. If Allen ends up limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for DeAndre Carter alongside Mike Williams, with Joshua Palmer (concussion) already having been ruled out by the team.