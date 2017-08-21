Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets first looks of the preseason
Allen caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.
Allen, coming off of a torn ACL and - more recently - a sore calf, played into the second quarter on Sunday in what surely was a welcome sight for Chargers fans. The stud receiver has played in just nine games since the end of the 2014 season, a trend that likely helped lead the Chargers to selecting Mike Williams seventh overall in this year's draft. With Williams' back keeping him out of action, the early performance of Chargers' offense will likely depend in large part on Allen returning to form.
