Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets five catches, interception Sunday
Allen finished with five catches for 63 yards on 10 targets in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets.
Allen turned in a pedestrian performance offensively, with the highlight of his day actually coming on a defensive play as he intercepted Jets quarterback Bryce Petty on a Hail Mary to end the first half. After four consecutive performances over 100 receiving yards, Allen has cooled off with a combined 117 yards in his past two appearances. Los Angeles is in the thick of the AFC playoff race at 8-7, so expect a full workload for the team's top wide receiver against Oakland next week.
