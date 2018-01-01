Chargers' Keenan Allen: Goes over 100 receiving yards once again to end season

Allen caught nine of his 12 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown in the 30-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown early in the contest.

Finally healthy after two seasons ruined by serious injuries, Allen capitalized on his immense potential by recording 102 receptions and 1,393 receiving yards, easily career-highs for the 25-year-old. So long as veteran quarterback Philip Rivers returns for his 15th season in the NFL, Allen projects as a potential early-round selection in redraft leagues come the fall, particularly in points-per-reception leagues given the 25-year-old's immense usage rate (159 targets in 2017).