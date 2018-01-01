Chargers' Keenan Allen: Goes over 100 receiving yards once again to end season
Allen caught nine of his 12 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown in the 30-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown early in the contest.
Finally healthy after two seasons ruined by serious injuries, Allen capitalized on his immense potential by recording 102 receptions and 1,393 receiving yards, easily career-highs for the 25-year-old. So long as veteran quarterback Philip Rivers returns for his 15th season in the NFL, Allen projects as a potential early-round selection in redraft leagues come the fall, particularly in points-per-reception leagues given the 25-year-old's immense usage rate (159 targets in 2017).
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets five catches, interception Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not listed on injury report•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Expected to be okay•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leaves with back injury•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Held in check by Chiefs•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Another 100-yard performance•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...