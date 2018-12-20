Chargers' Keenan Allen: Good news regarding status
Allen (hip) is expected to play Saturday night against Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen did not take the practice field Tuesday, but was able to return to action on a limited basis in Wednesday's session. While the news appears optimistic, Allen's practice status the rest of the week will remain something worth monitoring for fantasy owners, who will also want to verify his status following the announcement of inactives. Should Allen overcome the hip pointer and suit up as expected, he'll draw a Baltimore defense that has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in standard formats.
