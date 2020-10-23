Allen (back) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Coach Anthony Lynn observed that Allen -- who was limited both Wednesday and Thursday -- got better every day this week, per Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. "Keenan will be fine," Lynn noted Friday. The Chargers' top pass-catcher is thus poised to handle his usual workload Sunday, a context that has yielded a PPR-friendly 34/356/2 stat line for Allen through five contests.
