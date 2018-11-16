Chargers' Keenan Allen: Good to go this week
Allen (hip/finger) does not carry an injury status for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Allen was added to the Chargers' Week 11 injury report Thursday after logging a limited session, but he was on the field Friday and heads into the weekend minus questions about his availability. Through nine games, Allen has hauled in 53 of his 75 targets, en route to scoring two TDS and averaging 76.3 receiving yards per game. Despite the modest touchdown total, Allen's steady volume in his team's offense is enough to give him a solid weekly fantasy floor.
