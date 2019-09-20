Chargers' Keenan Allen: Good to go Week 3

Allen (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Friday.

After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, Allen was full-go Friday, which sets the stage for him to continue to serve as a high-volume target for QB Philip Rivers in Week 3. He's logged 25 targets through his first two games this season, which has produced back-to-back eight-catch outputs for the Chargers' top pass-catching option.