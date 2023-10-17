Allen hauled in seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 85 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Allen continued his dominant start to the campaign out of the Chargers' bye week, recording his 42nd reception and scoring his fourth touchdown in just five games this season. The 31-year-old appeared to have lost a step after a down year in 2022, but he put an end to talks surrounding his decline with a current pace that projects new career bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Allen will continue to operate as Justin Herbert's top receiving option against the Chiefs this Sunday.