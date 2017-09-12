Chargers' Keenan Allen: Hauls in touchdown in loss

Allen caught just five of 10 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown during Monday's loss to Denver.

It was clear that Denver was focused on limiting Allen, so while his touchdown salvaged Monday's fantasy output, his 10 targets affirm his standing in the passing attack. Additionally, after suffering a torn ACL last season, his quickness enabled him to get open and there were no obvious signs of limitations. With his matchups almost certainly to be more favorable moving forward, Allen warrants set-and-forget status in the majority of fantasy settings until proven otherwise.