Allen and the Chargers agreed on a one-year, $8.52 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Allen is headed back home to the Chargers with whom he spent the first 11 seasons of his career with from 2013-2023. The 33-year-old spent the 2024 campaign with the Bears, catching 70 of 121 targets for 744 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 regular-season games. Allen will now reunite with quarterback Justin Herbert after recording 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven scores in their most recent campaign together in 2023. The wide receiver will look to pick up where he left off in Los Angeles, and he'll likely have a relatively high floor from a fantasy perspective in 2025.