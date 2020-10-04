Allen brought in eight of 12 targets for 62 yards in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The veteran wideout was due for a busy day with Mike Williams (hamstring) out of action, and he unsurprisingly ended up pacing the team in receptions and targets. Allen has now brought in 28 of 41 targets for 290 yards and a touchdown in three games with Justin Herbert under center, after securing four of eight targets for 37 yards in his one game with Tyrod Taylor (ribs/lung) as his quarterback in Week 1. Allen will look to keep up his strong connection with Herbert if the latter helms the offense once again in a Week 5 Monday night road matchup versus the Saints.