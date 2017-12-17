Chargers' Keenan Allen: Held in check by Chiefs

Allen caught five of eight targets for 54 yards during Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Allen led the team in targets, but a concerted effort to contain him by the Kansas City defense caused his streak of four straight games over 100 receiving yards to come to an abrupt end. This wasn't exactly what Allen's fantasy owners envisioned, considering his recent success and the matchup against one of the most generous pass defenses in the league. Despite this disappointing effort, Allen remains a top-tier fantasy asset and will look to bounce back next week against the Jets.