Chargers' Keenan Allen: Held in check by Chiefs
Allen caught five of eight targets for 54 yards during Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.
Allen led the team in targets, but a concerted effort to contain him by the Kansas City defense caused his streak of four straight games over 100 receiving yards to come to an abrupt end. This wasn't exactly what Allen's fantasy owners envisioned, considering his recent success and the matchup against one of the most generous pass defenses in the league. Despite this disappointing effort, Allen remains a top-tier fantasy asset and will look to bounce back next week against the Jets.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Expected to be okay•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leaves with back injury•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Another 100-yard performance•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Breaks 1,000-yard receiving mark in win•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Posts career high in receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Carves Buffalo for two scores•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.