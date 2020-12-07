Allen caught five of 11 targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 45-0 loss so the Patriots.

Allen, who received plenty of attention from the talented New England secondary, did next to nothing aside from his long gain of 24 yards. He had touchdowns in five straight games heading into this one but saw his streak end as the Chargers were surprisingly shut out for the first time since the 2014 season. While Allen has now been held under 50 yards for three consecutive games, each of those matchups has been quite difficult on an individual level and he should have a chance to break out next Sunday against the subpar Falcons secondary.