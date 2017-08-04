Chargers' Keenan Allen: Held out of practice Friday
Allen was held out of Friday's practice with a sore calf, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Given Allen's injury history the last few years, there's a bit of apprehension any time he sits, but this simply seems like routine soreness. Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site suggested the team was planning to give Allen the day off anyhow, so a sore calf could even just be a convenient excuse to give the veteran some time off. Either way, Allen should be healthy in time for the team's first preseason game, regardless if he suits up for the game or not.
