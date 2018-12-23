Chargers' Keenan Allen: Ho-hum performance in loss

Allen snagged five of his eight targets for 58 yards in the 22-10 loss Saturday to the Ravens.

Allen snared his usual high target share, but excellent tackling by the Ravens made any yards-after-catch opportunities disappear, thus limiting the 26-year-old's effectiveness. Fantasy owners will want to pay attention to the news coming out of Los Angeles throughout the week, as there's a possibility the Chargers could rest many of their star players in the event the Chiefs win Sunday night against the Seahawks, and again next week Sunday against the Raiders, both of which are currently scheduled to occur before the Chargers' Week 17 contest (4:25 p.m EST against the Broncos).