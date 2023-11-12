Allen shoulder is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.

Allen went to the locker room shortly before being ruled questionable to return in the second half, per Kris Rhim of ESPN. The wide receiver initially went to the blue medical tent to get the injury looked at, then briefly returned to the game before exiting again to go to the locker room. Prior to the injury, Allen compiled 10 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets.