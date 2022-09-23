Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sitting out Friday's practice.
Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, coach Brandon Staley suggested that the wideout is 50-50 to play Sunday. If Allen ends up out or limited versus Jacksonville, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would be in line to see added Week 3 WR opportunities behind Mike Williams.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Logs another limited practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Says he may play this week•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Set for individual work•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: May have avoided long-term injury•