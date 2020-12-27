Ian Rapoport of NFL Network calls Allen (hamstring) a "legit game-time decision" for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Adam Schefter of ESPN previously suggested that the "plan going into Sunday is to let (Allen) recover" from his hamstring injury, but it appears as though the wideout will test things out during pre-game warmups before a final call is made on his status for the Chargers' 4:05 ET kickoff. Allen approached his team's Dec. 17 game against the Raiders in a similar fashion before suiting up and seeing a limited snap share (36 percent), en route to catching just one pass in his team's Week 15 win.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be game-day call•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Limited to one grab in win•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Suiting up Thursday after all•