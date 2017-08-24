Chargers' Keenan Allen: Impresses at training camp

Allen was one of the stars of Chargers training camp, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Bouncing back from a torn ACL suffered Week 1 last year, Allen was a limited participant at OTAs but didn't have any limitations during training camp. Aside from a sore calf that caused him to miss a few practices, the fifth-year pro enjoyed a seamless training camp that culminated with an appearance in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints. The Chargers have a lot of mouths to feed on offense, but Allen apparently is doing all he can to re-establish himself at the top of that list alongside starting running back Melvin Gordon.