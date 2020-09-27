Allen caught 13 of his 19 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in the 21-16 loss Sunday to the Panthers.

There should be no doubt who Justin Herbert's favorite target is. Allen once again proved to be invaluable for the rookie quarterback routinely creating space with expert route running in the middle of the field. The myriad of crossing routes, which have been a staple in past years, were on full display as well allowing for the savvy route runner to always find a way to get open. Allen and Hunter Henry were Herbert's primary focus which unsurprisingly accounted for the majority of the targets in the middle of the field. The heavy target total probably isn't something that will be repeatable considering the Chargers trailed for the majority of the contest, but it's obvious Allen's stature as a fantasy mainstay has not changed with the rookie under center.