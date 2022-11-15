Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Allen (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Limited to just two appearances this season due to a lingering hamstring issue, Allen would be a welcome presence on the practice field for quarterback Justin Herbert and the rest of the Chargers offense. Both Allen and Mike Williams (ankle) are slated to mix into drills, but it remains to be seen if they'll do enough to be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much activity, if any, Allen was able to handle in the first session of Week 11 prep.