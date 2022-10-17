Allen (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Broncos.
Allen will thus set his sights on a possible return to action in Week 7 versus the Seahawks. In his continued absence, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter are once again in line to see added wideout opportunities versus Denver alongside Mike Williams, who led the team with 10 catches and 13 targets in the Chargers' Week 5 win over the Browns.
