Chargers' Keenan Allen: Inactive Sunday
Allen (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
With Allen out Sunday, look for Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson and KJ Hill to see added opportunities in the Chargers' Week 16 passing game alongside starting wideout Mike Williams.
