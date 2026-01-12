Allen had three receptions on eight targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the wild-card round.

Allen suffered a disappointing end to his return to the Chargers in 2025 when he finished Sunday's playoff loss with a catch rate below 50 percent. The 33-year-old wasn't on the same page with QB Justin Herbert like they were during the regular season when the duo connected on 66 percent of their attempts, resulting in a 81-777-4 receiving line for the veteran receiver. Allen will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, so the future Hall of Famer will be in control of his destiny should he decide to return for a 14th season.