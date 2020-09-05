The Chargers and Allen agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After Allen puts pen to paper on the deal, he'll become the second-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL behind only Julio Jones (and tying Amari Cooper in AAV). Allen is working without Philip Rivers for the first time in his career in 2020, but the 28-year-old still has a clear path to significant targets, whether they come from Tyrod Taylor or rookie first-round pick Justin Herbert.
