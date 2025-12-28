Allen caught one pass (on three targets) for 17 yards during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Allen caught a 17-yard pass from Justin Herbert late in the third quarter, but that was the only catch that the veteran wide receiver recorded during Saturday's loss. It was Allen's lowest production in a game this season and the first time he was limited to just one catch since Week 15 of the 2020 season. The Chargers' loss clinched the AFC West division for the Broncos, and with the two squads facing each other Week 18, Allen and the rest of the Chargers' starters may sit or operate on a snap count as the Bolts gear up for a postseason run.