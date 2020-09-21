Allen caught seven of 10 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City.

First-round pick Justin Herbert got his first NFL start in place of Tyrod Taylor (chest) and immediately worked to establish chemistry with the Chargers' No.1 receiver, directing a team-high 10 targets Allen's way. It's early, but the team's QB turmoil hasn't disrupted Allen's volume, and he could be poised for a productive Week 3 against a Panthers defense that just allowed Mike Evans to pile up 104 receiving yards and a TD.

