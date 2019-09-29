Chargers' Keenan Allen: Kept in check in blowout

Allen caught five of his six targets for 48 yards in the 30-10 win Sunday over the Dolphins.

Allen had a relatively mundane final line but was once again frequently utilized in the red zone, falling just short on two separate occasions of cashing in a touchdown. While the 27-year-old receiver has an impressive 452 receiving yards and three touchdowns through four weeks, Allen could be in for a tougher test Week 5 against the Broncos. In eight career games against Denver, Allen is averaging just five receptions and a paltry 49 receiving yards per contest.