Chargers' Keenan Allen: Kept in check once again

Allen caught two of his six targets for 33 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday night to the Steelers.

That's now three consecutive games Allen has been held to under 50 receiving yards, especially considering the 27-year-old piled together a 29-404-3 line in the first three weeks of the regular season. It won't get much easier for Allen next week as the Chargers face a Titans' secondary that has yet to allow any wide receiver to crack over 100 receiving yards in 2019.