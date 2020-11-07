Allen (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Raiders.

Allen was a late arrival to the injury report thanks to an illness. As of right now it's difficult to speculate what Allen's status could be for Sunday's game, but the fact he was only listed as questionable should be at least slightly reassuring for fantasy managers. Hopefully more clarity will arrive before the team's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

