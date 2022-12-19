Allen caught eight of nine targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Titans.

Points and yards were hard to come by for both teams, but Allen led both clubs in catches and receiving yards on the afternoon. The veteran wideout has topped 80 yards in three straight games, posting a 26-266-1 line on 37 targets over that stretch heading into a juicy Week 16 matchup against a reeling Colts defense that just got lit up by Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.